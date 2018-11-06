Cowboys' Taco Charlton: Questionable to return to Monday's game
Charlton is questionable to return to Monday's game with a shoulder injury, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The severity of Charlton's shoulder issue remains to be determined. With Randy Gregory (knee) out, the immediate replacement appears at defensive end appears to be Dorance Armstrong. Should Charlton not return, we will likely gain a better idea of where he stands following the conclusion of the game.
