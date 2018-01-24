Cowboys' Taco Charlton: Quiet rookie campaign
Charlton finished the regular season with 19 tackles, including three sacks, and a pass defended in 16 games.
The 28th overall pick in the 2017 draft got his NFL career off to a slow start, not recording his first sack until Week 9, and he never rose above being a depth option in the Cowboys' pass-rush rotation. Bigger things will be expected from Charlton next season, especially if David Irving (concussion) doesn't return to Dallas, but he still has a lot to prove before he'll be on the IDP radar.
