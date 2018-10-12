Cowboys' Taco Charlton: Removed from injury report
Charlton (thumb) was removed from the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Charlton was limited with a minor thumb injury Wednesday and Thursday while the issue was severe enough to warrant a cast on his hand, but a return to full participation Friday will allow him to suit up Sunday. The starting defensive end has recorded three tackles in four of the Cowboys' five games this season.
