Charlton (thumb) was removed from the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Charlton was limited with a minor thumb injury Wednesday and Thursday while the issue was severe enough to warrant a cast on his hand, but a return to full participation Friday will allow him to suit up Sunday. The starting defensive end has recorded three tackles in four of the Cowboys' five games this season.

