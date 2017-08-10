Play

Charlton (back) is participating in team drills Thursday, Kate Hairopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Charlton was held out earlier in the week due to a back injury, but it looks like it didn't linger for the defensive end. Unless the Cowboys exercise caution or Charlton goes through a setback, he should be available for Saturday's preseason game against the Rams.

