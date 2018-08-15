Cowboys' Taco Charlton: Returns to practice
Charlton (shoulder) has returned to the field for practice, the Dallas Morning News reports.
Charlton missed some early camp work with a shoulder issue, but he's back in the battle for reps along the defensive line after notching 19 tackles (15 solo) and three sacks as a rookie in 2017.
