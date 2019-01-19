Charlton finished the regular season with 27 tackles, including only one sack, in 11 games.

While the second-year defensive end got a chance to start to begin the season, he quickly slipped into a rotational role, and Charlton's second half was sunk by a Week 9 shoulder injury that limited him to only four total snaps over the next six games. Heading into his third NFL campaign, the 28th overall pick in the 2017 draft has yet to establish himself, but improved health could allow him to make some kind of impact in the Cowboys' pass rush behind DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory.

