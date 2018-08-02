Cowboys' Taco Charlton: Sidelined with shoulder injury
Charlton didn't practice Thursday due to a shoulder injury.
The Cowboys haven't expressed concern over Charlton's shoulder injury and he isn't expected to miss much time with the ailment. Kony Ealy and Austin Larkin figure to pick up some extra reps if Charlton remains sidelined for any more practices.
