Cowboys' Taco Charlton: Sitting out OTAs
Charlton (shoulder/ankle) hasn't practiced this week and won't be participating in OTAs, Nick Eatman of DallasCowboys.com reports.
Head coach Jason Garrett listed Charlton among a group of players who wouldn't be rushed back into action as they recover from various medical issues. Heading into his third NFL season, the 2017 first-round pick has only four sacks in 27 career games, and he's expected to fill a depth pass rush role behind DeMarcus Lawrence and Robert Quinn.
