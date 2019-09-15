Cowboys' Taco Charlton: Trade talks heating up
The Cowboys have had recent trade talks surrounding Charlton, and is expected to be inactive for Sunday's game against Washington, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Even though Charlton's name has been thrown around, there's nothing concrete yet to suggest he's definitely on the move Rapoport points out. The 2017 first-round pick missed last week due to a sprained ankle, and it's likely that if the Cowboys do decide to trade him, want to keep him healthy to secure his trade value.
