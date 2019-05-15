Cowboys' Taco Charlton: Undergoes ankle scope
Charlton (shoulder) underwent an ankle scope and isn't expected to be ready for OTAs or minicamp, David Moore of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Charlton also underwent shoulder surgery to repair his labrum in January, so it's been a busy offseason for the defensive end medically speaking. The ankle procedure isn't expected to impact the 24-year-old's status for training camp as the 2017 first-round pick enters a pivotal third year in Dallas.
