Cowboys' Taco Charlton: Undergoes shoulder surgery
Charlton had surgery on his shoulder Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Charlton's injury was related to his labrum and had sidelined him for three games in November. His stats took a downturn the second half of the season, which could have been a result of playing through injury. The 2017 first-round pick isn't expected to miss much offseason work while he recovers.
