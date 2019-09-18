Charlton chose not to participate in Wednesday's practice as the Cowboys seek a trade, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

The Cowboys continue to listen to trade offers for Charlton, but the team is prepared to move on either way, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. This signals that the Cowboys would be comfortable releasing Charlton if the right deal doesn't present itself. Charlton has expressed his wishes to leave the team, and the Cowboys have plenty of depth at defensive end to be fine without him since Robert Quinn has been reinstated from suspension.