Cowboys' Taco Charlton: Won't practice with Cowboys
Charlton chose not to participate in Wednesday's practice as the Cowboys seek a trade, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
The Cowboys continue to listen to trade offers for Charlton, but the team is prepared to move on either way, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. This signals that the Cowboys would be comfortable releasing Charlton if the right deal doesn't present itself. Charlton has expressed his wishes to leave the team, and the Cowboys have plenty of depth at defensive end to be fine without him since Robert Quinn has been reinstated from suspension.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Got a tough decision to make at QB in Week 3? Jamey Eisenberg has his start and sit calls ready...
-
Week 3 News & Notes: Check in on QBs
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 3.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Whether you lost someone to injury or are dealing with some disappointments, you might have...
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 3 Waivers: Injury replacements
It's been a wild couple of weeks of injuries to kick off the NFL season, and Fantasy players...
-
Week 3 Rankings: Injury fallout
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings answer six questions about their Week 3 rankings...