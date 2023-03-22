McKinley signed a one-year deal with Dallas on Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
McKinley was cut by the Rams in mid-October last year and signed a practice-squad deal with Dallas a month later. He didn't make any appearances for the Cowboys, but it appears he impressed in practice and will get a chance to carve out a role in 2023. The 2017 first-round pick recorded 16.5 sacks over his first three seasons in Atlanta, but he has just 3.5 across the past three campaigns.