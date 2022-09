Basham (thigh) will "hopefully [be] back in 1-2 weeks" from his injury, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

There's still no concrete timetable for his return, but it seems that Basham is in real danger of missing Dallas' Week 2 matchup versus Cincinnati. Until he's back to full health, Chauncey Golston and 2022 second-rounder Sam Williams are candidates to step up in his absence.