Cowboys' Taryn Christion: Gets chance in Dallas
Christion signed a contract with the Cowboys on Wednesday, Rob Phillips of the team's official site reports.
Christion claims the opening on Dallas' roster created following the release of wideout Allen Hurns. The South Dakota State product originally signed with the Seahawks after being passed over in the 2019 NFL Draft, and will now provide competition for depth quarterbacks Cooper Rush and Mike White with the Cowboys.
