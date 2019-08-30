Christion completed 11 of 17 passes for 142 yards and a touchdown with one interception in Thursday's preseason loss to the Buccaneers.

He also ran the ball five times for a team-high 22 yards. Mike White got the start for the Cowboys but was ineffective yet again, leading the offense to only one field goal in the first half -- and while Jalen Guyton did most of the work on their fourth-quarter TD connection, it still goes down on Christion's ledger. The undrafted rookie free is expected to wind up on the practice squad, but his performance this preseason might have been good enough to convince the team to let White go and stick with Christion as their No. 3 QB behind Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush.

