Austin (concussion) is no longer listed on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Saints, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Austin has been battling a concussion for the last two weeks, but it looks like he is free of symptoms and good to go for the weekend. Expect Austin to assume his duties as the team's top punt returner.

