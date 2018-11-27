Austin (groin) isn't participating in practice Tuesday, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The 2013 first round pick has yet to see the field since Week 6 due to the groin injury. With the Cowboys playing Thursday, Austin's availability is in serious jeopardy. Expect the team to make the official call later in the week, but if Austin can't go, Cole Beasley would likely serve as the team's primary punt returner.

