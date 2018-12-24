Austin (groin) has a chance to return Sunday at the Giants, Calvin Watkins of The Athletic reports.

Absent since Week 6 due to a strained right groin, Austin has increased his workload in recent weeks, maintaining limited listings of the Cowboys' last five injury reports. With the Cowboys waiving wide receiver Lance Lenoir in order to activate cornerback C.J. Goodwin (forearm) from IR, the team seems to be preparing for life with Austin again. How Austin fares in practice in the coming days will go a long way toward his availability Week 17.