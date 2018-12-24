Cowboys' Tavon Austin: Aiming to return Week 17
Austin (groin) has a chance to return Sunday at the Giants, Calvin Watkins of The Athletic reports.
Absent since Week 6 due to a strained right groin, Austin has increased his workload in recent weeks, maintaining limited listings of the Cowboys' last five injury reports. With the Cowboys waiving wide receiver Lance Lenoir in order to activate cornerback C.J. Goodwin (forearm) from IR, the team seems to be preparing for life with Austin again. How Austin fares in practice in the coming days will go a long way toward his availability Week 17.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 17 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Early Waivers
With just one week left in the NFL season, we'll see some teams rest their starters. Dave Richard...
-
Week 16 reactions: 2019's stars shine
With just one week left in the season, Chris Towers looks back on Week 16 by looking ahead...
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...