Austin (groin) is active for Saturday's wild-card game against the Seahawks, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

For the second week in a row, Austin will be available, despite a lingering groin injury. In Week 17, he earned 10 snaps on offensive and two on special teams, which resulted in a measly one catch (on three targets) for 10 yards. Working behind a healthy Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and Cole Beasley, it's difficult to expect much production from Austin.

