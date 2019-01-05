Cowboys' Tavon Austin: Available again Saturday
Austin (groin) is active for Saturday's wild-card game against the Seahawks, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
For the second week in a row, Austin will be available, despite a lingering groin injury. In Week 17, he earned 10 snaps on offensive and two on special teams, which resulted in a measly one catch (on three targets) for 10 yards. Working behind a healthy Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and Cole Beasley, it's difficult to expect much production from Austin.
