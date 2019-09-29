Play

Austin (concussion) is active for Sunday's game in New Orleans, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Austin finally wrested his way out of the concussion protocol this week, which has allowed him to put an end to a two-game absence. Look for him to return to his specialized role on offense while potentially taking over punt-return duties.

