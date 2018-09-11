Cowboys' Tavon Austin: Barely sees field in loss to Panthers
Austin was on the field for only 10 offensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Panthers, failing to see a target and rushing the ball once for one yard.
Despite all the big preseason talk of Austin being the Cowboys' version of Tyreek Hill, his actual debut with the team was a complete dud. His role could increase as the season wears on and offensive coordinator Scott Linehan tries to find some big-play weapons for Dak Prescott, but given the lack of impact Austin had in five years with the Rams, it's unlikely he'll make much of a splash in Dallas.
More News
-
Cowboys' Tavon Austin: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Tavon Austin: Practice likely this week•
-
Cowboys' Tavon Austin: Won't play Saturday•
-
Cowboys' Tavon Austin: Unlikely to suit up Saturday•
-
Cowboys' Tavon Austin: Leaves practice with hamstring tightness•
-
Cowboys' Tavon Austin: Working at wide receiver•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Six big questions for Week 2 answered
Starting with Week 1 sensation James Conner, our experts give their analysis on the big questions...
-
MNF Recap: Golladay in?
A couple of blowouts on Monday Night Football may not have made for great viewing, but Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 2
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Podcast: The best of Week 1
We’ve got advice for James Conner and Le’Veon Bell owners plus recaps of every game.
-
Believe in Mahomes, Conner?
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 1 and tells you what you should believe.
-
Early Waivers: Managing Week 1 injuries
We saw a couple of big-name tight ends go down with what could be significant injuries in Week...