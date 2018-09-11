Austin was on the field for only 10 offensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Panthers, failing to see a target and rushing the ball once for one yard.

Despite all the big preseason talk of Austin being the Cowboys' version of Tyreek Hill, his actual debut with the team was a complete dud. His role could increase as the season wears on and offensive coordinator Scott Linehan tries to find some big-play weapons for Dak Prescott, but given the lack of impact Austin had in five years with the Rams, it's unlikely he'll make much of a splash in Dallas.