Austin (concussion) is ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Dolphins, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Austin will miss his second straight game. Devin Smith saw an increase in downfield targets in Austin's absence Week 2, and he figures to see a similar workload with Michael Gallup (knee) out as well. Randall Cobb will continue fielding punts.

