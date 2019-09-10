Austin caught his lone target for an eight-yard gain during Sunday's 35-17 win over the Giants.

Austin caught a short pass from Dak Prescott during the Cowboy's final drive of the first half, drew a penalty on another pass later in the drive, and was quiet for the rest of the game. There was a ton of attention paid in the offseason regarding Prescott's future and whether he could lead a team with his arm. With a creative design by new coordinator Kellen Moore, the soon-to-be-minted Prescott showed that he could put up big numbers, but Austin might not be the beneficiary. The stat line from Sunday shows that Randall Cobb may be the team's shifty, do-it-all weapon with Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup on the outside. Throw in Prescott's long affinity for throwing to the tight end, and there might not be enough passes to go around even in a dynamic Dallas offense.