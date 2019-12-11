Cowboys' Tavon Austin: Catchless against Chicago
Austin was unable to bring in either of this targets during Thursday's 31-24 loss to Chicago.
Austin was unable to build on his Week 13 two-catch performance and now has not touched the ball on offense in four of Dallas' six games since the bye. The Cowboys are still in the thick of it in a weak NFC East, but the offense hasn't shown the life it had earlier in the season against a murder's row of pass defenses over the past three weeks, losses to New England, Buffalo, and Chicago. The challenges, and potential struggles, continue Sunday as Austin and the Cowboys take on the league's 10th-ranked pass defense in the Rams.
