Cowboys' Tavon Austin: Catchless in win
Austin was unable to haul in his only target of Sunday's 35-27 win over the Lions.
Austin's 30 offensive snaps were his second most this season, but it didn't stop him from being held catchless for the fourth consecutive game. Austin offers some gadgetry and has a rushing touchdown on the season, but as a low-volume receiver with just two red-zone touches this season he's a huge risk. That is especially so Sunday against New England's second-ranked pass defense.
