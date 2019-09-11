Cowboys' Tavon Austin: Concussion protocol
Austin was placed in the league's concussion protocol Wednesday, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
It's unlikely Austin is ready for Sunday's game versus the Redskins. The team currently only has four healthy wideouts and Devin Smith will be the No. 4 option, but the team is expected to bring aboard another receiver for depth. Expect Randall Cobb to return punts if Austin is indeed out.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Whether you lost someone to injury or are dealing with some disappointments, you might have...
-
News & Notes: Grab Mecole, trust JuJu
Ben Gretch looks at all the latest news and notes around the league.
-
Week 2 Waivers: Injury replacements
Week 1 had a ton of injuries to sort through, and whether you need a replacement or are just...
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Stealing Signals: Week 1 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 1.
-
Week 2 QB Preview
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 2 including...