Austin was placed in the league's concussion protocol Wednesday, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

It's unlikely Austin is ready for Sunday's game versus the Redskins. The team currently only has four healthy wideouts and Devin Smith will be the No. 4 option, but the team is expected to bring aboard another receiver for depth. Expect Randall Cobb to return punts if Austin is indeed out.