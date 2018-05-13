Cowboys' Tavon Austin: Could play wideout
Cowboys offensive coordinator Scott Linehan said he primarily views Austin as a receiver, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports. "We'll use him for a lot of things, but he's a receiver first." said Austin. "He's really in a lot of ways, some of his skill set is as an outside receiver, which is really unique, but he can move around, the slot."
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and executive vice president Stephen Jones both suggested Austin would get most of his playing time as a running back, but Linehan seems to have a slightly different vision. The 2013 first-round pick filled a variety of roles during his time with the Rams, serving as an outside receiver, slot receiver, passing-down back, punt returner and kick returner. He never truly thrived outside of the return game, and things even fell apart on that front last season when he struggled with ball security. Austin's best trick was his proficiency on jet sweeps, which helped atone for his lackluster receiving efforts as a slot man. Jerry Jones mentioned finding "a dozen or two dozen" touches per game for Austin, but something in the range of 5-10 (including special teams) would make a lot more sense. Austin had a personal best of 141 touches (8.8 per game) in 2015, with 52 catches, 52 carries, 34 punt returns and three kickoff returns.
