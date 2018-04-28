Cowboys' Tavon Austin: Dealt to Dallas

The Rams traded Austin to the Cowboys for a sixth-round pick on Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Austin, a former first-round pick, will look to rejuvenate his career in Dallas. The 28-year-old spent his first five seasons with the Rams, but is coming off his least productive one. He tallied just 47 receiving yards on 13 receptions, while also providing 270 yards and a touchdown through the ground on a career high 59 carries. Dallas figures to be an advantageous situation of him, as nothing is set in stone with the receiving depth chart at this point. He will presumably battle with Cole Beasley for reps in the slot, while also potentially seeing some rushing and return opportunities.