Austin (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Austin was a limited participant in Friday's practice and has yet to advance to full activity since suffering the right groin strain Oct. 14. With that in mind, he's no safe bet to gain clearance for the Week 16 matchup, and will likely hold only a limited role in the offensive game plan if he does dress for the contest.