Austin did not bring in his only target of Sunday's 13-9 loss to New England.

Austin has now been held catchless in five consecutive games and has just two rushes for 27 yards during that span. The 2013 first-round pick has been held to single-digit yardage or worse in six of nine games this season and has just one game with more than two touches. He might be good for an end-around or gadget play here and there, but that will be tough to pull off Thursday against Buffalo's third-ranked defense.