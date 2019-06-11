Austin (undisclosed) participated in individual drills during mandatory minicamp Tuesday, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

It's still unclear what has been ailing Austin this offseason, but the wideout taking part in individual drills is a good step in the right direction after being sidelined for all of OTAs. Look for Austin to continue to be eased back into action this week before the team takes the next month off.

More News
Our Latest Stories