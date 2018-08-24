Cowboys' Tavon Austin: Expected to play Sunday

Austin (hamstring) is expected to play in Sunday's preseason game against the Cardinals, Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Austin, who recently missed about a week's worth of time due to a bum hamstring, is practicing Friday, per Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News. While the 2013 first-rounder remains a leading candidate to return punts and kickoffs for the Cowboys this season, Austin is buried on the depth chart offensively and isn't a good bet for consistent fantasy production from the outset of the upcoming campaign.