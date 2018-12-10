Head coach Sean Garrett said Austin (groin) is expected to return to practice on a limited basis Wednesday, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Austin has been sidelined by a groin strain for roughly eight weeks, but his return to practice puts him on track to return to game action in the near future. However, there's no guarantee he'll be ready to go in time for the Cowboy's Week 15 date with the Colts this weekend.