Austin caught two of his five targets for 22 yards during Thursday's 26-15 loss to Buffalo.

Austin's receptions were his first since a five-catch performance in Week 6. He had two rushes for 27 yards and a touchdown since then. Austin has given way to Dallas' bevy of talented young receivers and even they have struggled as Dallas has walked into the pass-defense equivalent of a buzz saw. Austin, with his limited usage rate, would be an incredibly risky play no matter the opponent. As luck would have it, that opponent offers yet another difficult matchup Thursday as Dallas takes on Chicago's ninth-rated pass defense.