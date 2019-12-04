Cowboys' Tavon Austin: Finally gets on stat sheet
Austin caught two of his five targets for 22 yards during Thursday's 26-15 loss to Buffalo.
Austin's receptions were his first since a five-catch performance in Week 6. He had two rushes for 27 yards and a touchdown since then. Austin has given way to Dallas' bevy of talented young receivers and even they have struggled as Dallas has walked into the pass-defense equivalent of a buzz saw. Austin, with his limited usage rate, would be an incredibly risky play no matter the opponent. As luck would have it, that opponent offers yet another difficult matchup Thursday as Dallas takes on Chicago's ninth-rated pass defense.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 14 Rankings: Experts weigh in
Our trio of Fantasy experts answer the biggest questions heading into a pivotal Week 14.
-
Week 14 TE Preview: Options emerge
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 14 tight ends, including who...
-
Week 14 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 14 WR Preview: New No. 1s
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 14, including...
-
Best Week 14 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Waivers: Bring it home
With the playoffs here, it's time to identify who can boost your lineup on the road to a championship....