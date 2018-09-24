Austin caught all three of his targets for only two total yards in Sunday's loss to the Seahawks, but he turned one of them into a three-yard touchdown and added 18 yards on his only rushing attempt.

Despite showing he can take the top off a defense with his speed last week against the Giants, all of Austin's touches in Week 3 came at or behind the line of scrimmage on bubble screens and jet sweeps. Until offensive coordinator Scott Linehan finds more creative ways to get him the ball, Austin isn't likely to make a consistent impact for the Cowboys.