Austin failed to catch his only target but took his lone carry 20 yards for a touchdown in Sunday's win over the Eagles.

The speedster turned on the jets after taking a pitch from Dak Prescott and beat the Philly defenders to the pylon early in the first quarter for the first score of the game, but as per usual when the rest of the receiving corps is healthy, Austin was minimally involved in the Cowboys' offense after that -- he's seen only 11 touches all season, and five of them came last week when Randall Cobb was sidelined and Amari Cooper had to leave the game early.