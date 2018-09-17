Austin caught both his targets for 79 yards and a touchdown while adding one carry for 15 yards in Sunday night's win over the Giants.

He blew past the defense for a 64-yard score on the third play of the game, but Austin didn't end up being much more involved in the Cowboys' offense than he was in Week 1, when he got one touch. He offers speed and big-play ability that the rest of the team's current receiving corps doesn't, but as yet offensive coordinator Scott Linehan doesn't seem committed to getting Austin consistent looks in a Zeke Elliott-focused attack. As such, Austin's fantasy usefulness is limited to deep leagues and best-ball formats for now.