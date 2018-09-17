Cowboys' Tavon Austin: Flashes big-play ability against Giants
Austin caught both his targets for 79 yards and a touchdown while adding one carry for 15 yards in Sunday night's win over the Giants.
He blew past the defense for a 64-yard score on the third play of the game, but Austin didn't end up being much more involved in the Cowboys' offense than he was in Week 1, when he got one touch. He offers speed and big-play ability that the rest of the team's current receiving corps doesn't, but as yet offensive coordinator Scott Linehan doesn't seem committed to getting Austin consistent looks in a Zeke Elliott-focused attack. As such, Austin's fantasy usefulness is limited to deep leagues and best-ball formats for now.
More News
-
Cowboys' Tavon Austin: Barely sees field in loss to Panthers•
-
Cowboys' Tavon Austin: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Tavon Austin: Practice likely this week•
-
Cowboys' Tavon Austin: Won't play Saturday•
-
Cowboys' Tavon Austin: Unlikely to suit up Saturday•
-
Cowboys' Tavon Austin: Leaves practice with hamstring tightness•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Callaway? Cook panic?
Heath Cummings takes a look at Week 2 and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe.
-
Week 2 reactions plus early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down the key story lines from Week 2, while giving a sneak preview of the...
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...