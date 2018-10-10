Austin caught one of three targets for a 44-yard gain during Sunday's 19-16 loss to Houston.

Dak Prescott was facing a swarm of Houston defenders midway through the fourth quarter, escaped to his left and lofted a bomb down the field for a 44-yard gain, setting up a game-tying field goal. Austin is averaging a whopping 16.6 yards per touch this season, but only has 10 touches in silver and blue -- never more than four in a game this season. Austin is a dynamic playmaker, but is not a reliable option until he earns some more consistent quantities of touches. It's hard to see him getting going against Jacksonville's top-5 pass defense on Sunday.