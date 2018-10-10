Cowboys' Tavon Austin: Gains 44 yards
Austin caught one of three targets for a 44-yard gain during Sunday's 19-16 loss to Houston.
Dak Prescott was facing a swarm of Houston defenders midway through the fourth quarter, escaped to his left and lofted a bomb down the field for a 44-yard gain, setting up a game-tying field goal. Austin is averaging a whopping 16.6 yards per touch this season, but only has 10 touches in silver and blue -- never more than four in a game this season. Austin is a dynamic playmaker, but is not a reliable option until he earns some more consistent quantities of touches. It's hard to see him getting going against Jacksonville's top-5 pass defense on Sunday.
More News
-
Cowboys' Tavon Austin: Returns to field•
-
Cowboys' Tavon Austin: Injures shoulder Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Tavon Austin: Finds end zone again•
-
Cowboys' Tavon Austin: Flashes big-play ability against Giants•
-
Cowboys' Tavon Austin: Barely sees field in loss to Panthers•
-
Cowboys' Tavon Austin: Expected to play Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 streaming options
The streaming options at quarterback, tight end, DST and kicker for Week 6? Here are the best...
-
Podcast: Sell Brees? Kamara worry?
Did we just get a glimpse of New Orleans’ offense going forward? What does that mean for Alvin...
-
Week 6 Fantasy Football trade chart
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Waiver Wire: Ajayi replacements at top
With Jay Ajayi set to miss the remainder of the season, there's a big opportunity in the Eagles'...
-
Week 6 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 6 Trade Values Chart
Alvin Kamara and Julio Jones delivered Week 5 duds -- does it mean it's time to trade them?!...