Austin (concussion) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Austin appears to be making solid progress through concussion protocol, and he'll look to clear it completely by Sunday's game versus the Saints. His offensive potential remains low if Amari Cooper (ankle) suits up, but he figures to slot in as the Cowboys' punt returner either way.

