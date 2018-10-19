Cowboys' Tavon Austin: Hoping to avoid surgery
Austin (groin) will miss Sunday's game at Washington, but he hopes to avoid surgery, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.
With the Cowboys heading into a bye week after Sunday's game, Austin might have some chance to miss just the one contest. His absence shouldn't have too much impact on the Dallas offense, as he's seen just 10 targets and six carries in six games this season. There could be a few more snaps available for Michael Gallup and Deonte Thompson.
