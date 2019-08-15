Austin is projected to be the Cowboys' top punt returner, Bob Sturm of The Athletic reports.

Despite the name recognition that can be attributed to Austin being drafted No. 8 overall in the 2013 NFL Draft, the 29-year-old is off the fantasy radar, following a 2018 campaign in which he caught just eight passes (on 13 targets) in seven games. In addition to his return role, Austin gives the Cowboys an experienced depth option behind top wideouts Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup, as well as slot man Randall Cobb.