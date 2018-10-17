Coach Jason Garrett said Austin would receive a second opinion on his strained right groin in the next day or two and noted that injured reserve could be a realistic possibility for the wideout, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Per Kate Hairopoulos of The Dallas Morning News, team owner Jerry Jones said Austin's injury is similar to the one that sidelined former Cowboys cornerback Morris Claiborne for nine games back in 2016. If Austin is informed after his second opinion that the injury will likely sideline him for a comparable length of time to Claiborne, Dallas would presumably shift him to IR, a transaction that would keep him on the shelf for at least eight weeks. While Dallas awaits further word on the extent of Austin's setback, it doesn't sound like he'll be available to practice and looks like a good bet to miss at least Sunday's game in Washington. Rookie third-round pick Michael Gallup, who played a career-high 59 offensive snaps in the Week 6 win over the Jaguars, would be the main beneficiary if Austin misses time.