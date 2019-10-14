Austin caught five of six targets for a team-high 64 yards in Sunday's 24-22 loss to the Jets.

The Cowboys' receiving ranks thinned when Amari Cooper was sidelined with a quadriceps injury, and Austin ended up being the biggest beneficiary of the available looks from Dak Prescott. If Cooper's injury lingers into next week, Austin could see additional targets again, but Michael Gallup is likelier to take on the No. 1 WR assignment.