Cowboys' Tavon Austin: Leaves practice early with hamstring tightness

Austin departed Wednesday's practice session early due to tightness in his hamstring, the Dallas Morning News reports. However, owner Jerry Jones clarified after practice that it "didn't seem serious" and suggested that it was just a precautionary measure.

Austin is aiming to find a role with the first-team offense this season and the Cowboys are viewing him as a wide receiver. While a hamstring issue can be persistent, tightness is fortunately on the mild end of the spectrum. The electric 27-year-old will have a couple of days to rest up before Saturday's preseason contest against the Bengals.