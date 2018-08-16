Cowboys' Tavon Austin: Leaves practice with hamstring tightness

Austin departed Wednesday's practice session due to hamstring tightness, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Cowboys owners Jerry Jones clarified after practice that Austin's injury "didn't seem serious" and suggested that the 27-year-old's early exit was precautionary. Austin is aiming to find a role within the first-team offense this season, with most of his reps likely to come at wideout after the Cowboys briefly pondered deploying him out of the backfield when he was initially acquired in late April. He'll have a couple of days to rest up before Saturday's preseason contest against the Bengals.

