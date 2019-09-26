Play

Austin (concussion) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Austin is progressing through the league's protocol for head injuries, and he's now logged two consecutive limited practice sessions. The speedy wideout will need to be cleared by an independent neurologist before retaking the field. When Austin does return to the lineup he'll serve as the Cowboys' top punt returner.

