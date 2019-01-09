Austin (groin) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Austin logs his second consecutive limited practice. The 27-year-old was able to play through his groin injury during last week's wild-card win over the Seahawks, and is trending towards suiting up against the Rams on Saturday. With Allen Hurns (ankle) on injured reserve, Austin could see a slight uptick in targets if he's able to go.

