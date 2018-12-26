Cowboys' Tavon Austin: Logs full practice
Austin (groin) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The full participation suggests Austin should be back for Week 17 at the Giants, though he probably won't be pushed too hard in a game without any implications for playoff seeding. On the other hand, he could get a decent amount of work if the Cowboys decide to rest more important players like Amari Cooper, Cole Beasley and Michael Gallup at some point during the contest. Of course, that scenario likely would leave Austin catching passes from backup quarterback Cooper Rush.
