Cowboys' Tavon Austin: Makes little impact in 2019
Austin wrapped up the 2019 season with 13 catches on 24 targets for 177 receiving yards and a touchdown, adding 47 rushing yards and another score on six carries.
While the veteran speedster saw nearly three times as many snaps on offense under new OC Kellen Moore than he did the season before, Austin did little with the extra opportunities, winding up with nearly identical production to 2018, when he totaled 195 scrimmage yards and two TDs. He's also no longer much of a threat in the return game -- he managed only 84 yards on punt returns this year, and his last return for a touchdown came in 2015 with the Rams. An unrestricted free agent, Austin could be brought back as wideout depth if Amari Cooper and Randall Cobb wind up signing elsewhere, but he's unlikely to be a major factor in whichever offense he finds himself in next season.
